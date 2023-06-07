Spotify lays off 200 podcast business employees

Spotify’s podcast business has seen enormous growth since its launch in 2019.

More than 100 million people listen to podcasts on the platform, with consumption growing more than 1,400 percent since launch.

But unfortunately, that hasn’t equated to job security for the people part of the business. The audio company is reducing its global podcast team by 200, resulting in a two percent cut to its workforce.

In a press release, Spotify explains it will expand partnerships with podcasters through separate approaches for each creator. “This fundamental pivot from a more uniform proposition will allow us to support the creator community better,” Sahar Elhabashi, the head of podcasts, said.

The news builds on the company’s layoffs from earlier this year, which reduced the workforce by six percent.

The recent layoffs mean Spotify is combining employees at two podcast studios: Parcast and Gimlet.

“With these changes, we will accelerate into the next chapter for podcasts on Spotify,” Elhabashi said.

