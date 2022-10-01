Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Sept. 26-Oct. 2]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

My Best Friend’s Exorcism [Amazon Original]

Teen besties Abby and Gretchen must deal with an otherworldly demon that possesses the latter’s body.

Based on Grady Hennix’s 2016 novel of the same name, My Best Friend’s Exorcism was directed by Damon Thomas (Killing Eve) and stars Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) and Amiah Miller (War For the Planet of the Apes).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 30th, 2022

Genre: Supernatural horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes

Stream My Best Friend’s Exorcism here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year.

Apple TV+

The Greatest Beer Run Ever [Apple Original]

A young veteran sneaks into the Vietnam War to deliver beer and messages of support to soldiers.

Based on the true story of John “Chickie” Donohue, The Greatest Beer Run Ever was co-written and directed by Peter Farrelly (The Green Book) and stars Zac Efron (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile), Russell Crowe (Gladiator) and Bill Murray (Groundhog Day).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: September 30th, 2022

Genre: Biographical war comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes

Stream The Greatest Beer Run Ever here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

Crave

DC League of Super-Pets

When the Justice League is kidnapped, Superman’s dog, Krypto, must team up with a bunch of other pets to save them.

Based on DC Comics characters, DC League of Super-Pets was directed by Jared Stern (The Lego Batman Movie) and features the voices of Dwayne Johnson (Jumanji series), Kevin Hart (Jumanji series), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), John Krasinski (The Office), Nelson, B.C.’s Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Toronto’s Keanu Reeves (The Matrix series).

Original theatrical release date: July 29th, 2022

Crave release date: September 26th, 2022

Genre: Animated superhero

Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Stream DC League of Super-Pets here.

Ramy (Season 3)

After Ramy cheats on his bride-to-be with his cousin the night before his wedding, he must do some soul-searching and figure out his actual relationship with faith.

Ramy was created by Ramy Youssef (Mr. Robot) and stars Youssef, Mohammed Amer (Mo), Hiam Abbass (Succession), Amr Waked (Syriana) and May Calamawy (Moon Knight).

Crave release date: September 30th, 2022

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Ramy here.

Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

On Sep 30 at 1 PM ET, don't forget to tune into @APTNtv for "Remembering the Children: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation" – an hour-long commemorative gathering at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa. Visit https://t.co/eIHal7iY0b for more information#nctr_um #TRWeek — NCTR (@NCTR_UM) September 23, 2022

To commemorate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th, Crave is streaming a one-hour special called Remember the Children to honour the residential school survivors, their families and communities, and the kids who died.

More information can be found here.

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me

In this stand-up special, Insecure‘s Yvonne Orji discusses therapy and riffs on friendship, dating, adulting and why guys need better friends.

Crave release date: October 1st, 2022 at 10pm ET

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: One hour

Stream Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me here.

Disney+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]

After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name, the squad and their coach head to a summer hockey institute run by a hardcore former NHL player.

Game Changers is a follow-up to Stephen Brill’s 1992 film The Mighty Ducks and stars Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), Brady Noon (Good Boys), Maxwell Simkins (Bizaardvark) and Josh Duhamel (Las Vegas). It’s also worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.

Disney+ Canada release date: September 28th, 2022

Genre: Sports comedy-drama

Runtime: Number of episodes TBA (around 30 minutes each)

Stream The Mighty Dogs: Game Changers here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Netflix

Blonde [Netflix Original]

Based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, Blonde offers a fictionalized take on the life and career of the iconic Marilyn Monroe.

The film was written and directed by Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) and stars Ana De Armas (Knives Out), Adrien Brody (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Bobby Canavale (Boardwalk Empire), Xavier Samuel (Spin Out) and Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown).

Netflix Canada release date: September 28th, 2022

Genre: Psychological biographical fiction drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 46 minutes

Stream Blonde here.

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga [Netflix Original]

This docuseries dives into the wild 2021 story of how amateur traders gamed the system to make retailer GameStop’s share price dramatically increase.

Netflix Canada release date: September 28th, 2022

Genre: Psychological biographical fiction drama

Runtime: Three episodes (29 to 42 minutes each)

Stream Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga here.

Entergalactic [Netflix Original]

An ambitious artist must balance success and love when he moves into his dream apartment and falls for his neighbour.

Entergalactic was created by Scott Mescudi (AKA rapper Kid Cudi) and features the voies of Mescudi, Jessica Williams (2 Dope Queens), Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Tyrone Griffin, Jr. (AKA rapper Ty Dolla $ign) and Laura Harrier (BlacKKKlansman).

It’s worth noting that the animated special is releasing alongside Kid Cudi’s album of the same name.

Netflix Canada release date: September 30th, 2022

Genre: Adult, animated, music special

Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes

Stream Entergalactic here.

Human Playground [Netflix Original]

Idris Elba (Luther) narrates this docuseries about the history of unique sports around the world, including unique robot camel races in the United Arab Emirates, big wave surfing in Portugal and eagle hunting in Kyrgyzstan.

Netflix Canada release date: September 30th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Human Playground here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

