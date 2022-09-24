Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Sept. 19-25]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Dog

Army Ranger Jackson Briggs is paired with an unwitting dog companion on his way to his friend’s funeral.

Dog was directed by Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin (Magic Mike) and stars Tatum, Jane Adams (Hung), WWE wrestler Kevin Nash and Q’orianka Kilcher (Yellowstone).

Original theatrical release date: February 18th, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 23rd, 2022

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Stream Dog here.

Apple TV+

Sidney [Apple Original]

Director Reginald Hudlin (Marshall) takes a look at the life and career of legendary actor Sidney Poitier, with interviews with the likes of Denzel Washington, Robert Redford, Halle Berry, Barbra Streisand and Spike Lee.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: September 23rd, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 46 minutes

Stream Sidney here.

Crave

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7)

Stranded in the past after the destruction of the Waverider, the Legends must seek out a doctor who can help them return to their time while facing off with a mysterious group that is hunting them.

Based on DC Comics characters, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz (Arrow), Tala Ashe (Smash), Jes Macallan (Mistresses), Olivia Swann (Doctors), Toronto’s Adam Tsekhman (NCIS) and Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D.)

It’s worth noting that Legends of Tomorrow was filmed in Vancouver. Additionally, this is the (unintended) final season of the series, as it was one of several shows that were cancelled by The CW earlier this week.

Original TV broadcast date: October 2021 to March 2022

Crave release date: September 23rd, 2022

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 13 episodes (around 43 minutes each)

Stream DC’s Legends of Tomorrow here.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

RuPaul and recurring judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton welcome 12 new British queens. Meanwhile, guest judges this season include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), former Spice Girl Mel B and singer FKA Twigs.

Crave release date: September 23rd, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 43 minutes each)

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race UK here.

Disney+

Andor [Disney+ Original]

Five years before the events of Rogue One, the thief known as Cassian Andor (Narcos‘ Diego Luna) discovers the difference he can make in the Rebel Alliance’s fight against the Galactic Empire.

Andor was created by Tony Gilroy (Rogue One) and co-stars Genevieve O’Reilly (Rogue One), Adria Arjona (Triple Frontier), Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl).

Disney+ Canada release date: September 21st, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 12 episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Andor here.

Reboot [Disney+ Original]

The dysfunctional cast of a popular early 2000s sitcom must deal with their unresolved issues as they come together for a reboot of the show.

Reboot was created by Steven Levitan (Modern Family) and stars Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Johnny Knoxville (Jackass), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Victoria, B.C.’s Calum Worthy (Austin & Ally), Krista Marie Yu (Dr. Ken), Judy Greer (Archer) and Paul Reiser (Mad About You).

Disney+ Canada release date: September 20th, 2022 (first three episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Sitcom

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Stream Reboot here.

Netflix

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story [Netflix Original]

Evan Peters (American Horror Story) stars as infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan (Glee).

Richard Jenkins (The Visitor), Molly Ringwald (The Breakfast Club), Michael Learned (The Waltons) and Niecy Nash (Claws) co-star.

Netflix Canada release date: September 21st, 2022

Genre: Biographical crime drama

Runtime: Ten episodes (46 to 63 minutes each)

Stream Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story here.

Lou [Netflix Original]

A mysterious loner embarks on a journey to help her neighbour look for her kidnapped daughter, testing their limits and uncovering dark secrets along the way.

Lou was directed by Anna Foerster (Underworld: Blood Wars) and stars Allison Janney (Mom), Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country) and Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade). It’s worth noting that the film was shot in Vancouver and features Canadians like Port Colborne, Ontario’s Matt Craven (NCIS) in supporting roles.

Netflix Canada release date: September 23rd, 2022

Genre: Action thriller

Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Stream Lou here.

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream [Netflix Original]

Comedian Patton Oswalt riffs on aging, his failed shutdown plans and the day his wife turned into a Valkyrie.

Netflix Canada release date: September 20th, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 58 minutes

Stream Patton Oswalt: We All Scream here.

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist [Netflix Original]

In 2009, a group of teenagers robbed a string of Hollywood celebrities — now, two of the thieves tell their stories.

Netflix Canada release date: September 21st, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Three episodes (46 to 50 minutes each)

Stream The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist here.

Thai Cave Rescue [Netflix Original]

Based on true events, this series tells the story of the 2018 rescue of a Thai youth soccer team and their assistant coach.

Thai Cave Rescue was created by Kevin Tancharoen (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and stars Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, Pratya Patong and Songpon Kantawong.

Netflix Canada release date: September 22nd, 2022

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Six episodes (60 minutes each)

Stream Thai Cave Rescue here.

Image credit: Disney