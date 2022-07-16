Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [July 11-17]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Don’t Make Me Go [Amazon Original]

A terminally ill father goes on a road trip with his daughter to help her find her estranged mother.

Don’t Make Me Go was directed by Hannah Marks (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) and stars John Cho (Harold & Kumar), newcomer Mia Isaac and Kaya Scodelario (Skins).

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 15th, 2022

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 49 minutes

Stream Don’t Make Me Go here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

After previously only being available on PVOD, the biggest Spider-Man movie of all time is finally included at no additional cost with a streaming service.

The film follows Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) as he teams up with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to stop a group of villains from across the multiverse. No Way Home was directed by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and features returning Spider-Man stars Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn/Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Otto Octavius/Dr. Octopus), Jamie Foxx (Max Dillon/Electro), Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Original theatrical release date: December 17th, 2021

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 15th, 2022

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: 2 hours, 28 minutes

Stream Spider-Man: No Way Home here.

Crave

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 3) [Crave Original]

Twelve Canadian drag queens compete for the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar and a $100,000 prize. Notably, this season features the first-ever competitors from Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor return as judges.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 14th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Nine episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Canada’s Drag Race here.

Julia

Directors Julie Cohen and Betsy West (RBG) explore the life of legendary cookbook author Julia Child.

It’s worth noting that a dramatized take on Child, also titled Julia, hit Crave earlier this year.

Crave premiere date: July 11th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Stream Julia here.

Disney+

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

In this feature-length take on the popular Fox animated sitcom, Bob and his family must pay back a loan after a sinkhole opens in front of their restaurant.

Series creator Loren Bouchard directed The Bob’s Burgers Movie alongside Bob’s Burgers writer Bernard Derriman, while the original voice cast returns, including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, David Wain, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline.

Original theatrical release date: May 27th, 2022

Crave premiere date: July 12th, 2022

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Stream The Bob’s Burgers Movie here.

Netflix

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks [Netflix Original]

Comedian Bill Burr riffs on cancel culture, feminism, his wife’s criticisms and more.

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 12th, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 22 minutes

Stream Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks here.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? [Netflix Original]

This docuseries unpacks the decades-old mystery surrounding infamous American criminal D.B. Cooper, who successfully parachuted off a plane with a bag of cash.

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 13th, 2022

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (39 to 43 minutes each)

Stream D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? here.

My Daughter’s Killer [Netflix Original]

A father takes extreme measures to bring his daughter’s killer to justice.

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 12th, 2022

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 24 minutes

Stream My Daughter’s Killer here.

Resident Evil [Netflix Original]

Years after a viral outbreak decimates humanity, Jade Wesker embarks on a journey to take down those responsible.

Based on the Capcom video game series of the same name, Resident Evil was developed by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) and stars Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels), Lance Reddick (Fringe) and Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 14th, 2022

Genre: Action-horror

Runtime: Eight episodes (one hour each)

Stream Resident Evil here.

