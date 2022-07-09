Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [July 4-10]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

The Green Planet

Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth) travels the world to explore Earth’s biodiversity, featuring plant life from the deepest jungles, harshest deserts and more.

Notably, the series was filmed in 27 countries over four years and spotlights Maple trees in Northern Ontario and Lodgepole pines in British Columbia.

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: July 6th, 2022 on BBC Earth (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Five episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Green Planet here. Note that a BBC Earth subscription, which costs $0.99/two months and $3.99/month thereafter, is required.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Black Bird [Apple Original]

Inspired by a true story, this series follows a convicted drug dealer who’s offered his freedom in exchange for coaxing a confession out of a suspected serial killer and finding out where he’s buried his victims.

Based on James Keene’s 2010 autobiography In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, Black Bird was developed by Dennis Lehane (Gone Baby Gone) and stars Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya), Sepideh Moafi (The L Word: Generation Q), Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets) and the late Ray Liotta (Goodfellas) in one of his final performances.

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: July 8th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Crave

The Anarchists

This docuseries explores the story of Edmonton entrepreneur Jeff Berwick, who ran a conference in Mexico to promote anarchy, bringing together dreamers, fugitives and crypto-enthusiasts.

Crave premiere date: July 10th, 2022 at 10pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 10pm ET)

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream The Anarchists here.

The Worst Person in the World

A young woman in Oslo, Norway juggles her bumpy love life and career on a journey of self-discovery.

The Worst Person in the World was co-written and directed by Joachim Trier (Oslo, August 31st) and stars Renate Reinsve (Oslo, August 31st) and Anders Danielsen Lie (Oslo, August 31st).

Original theatrical release date: October 15th, 2021

Crave premiere date: July 8th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy-drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 8 minutes

Stream The Worst Person in the World here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Big Sky (Season 2)

Cassie and Jenny reunite to deal with a mysterious car wreck, unsuspecting teens, a face from Jenny’s past and a vicious outsider.

Big Sky was created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and stars Etobicoke, Ontario’s Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Hamilton, Ontario’s Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), Brian Geraghty (Boardwalk Empire), Deedee Pfeiffer (Cybill), Janina Gavankar (True Blood) and Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade). It’s worth noting that much of the series was shot in Vancouver.

Original TV broadcast run: September 2021 to May 2022

Disney+ Canada Star premiere date: July 6th, 2022

Genre: Crime drama, thriller

Runtime: 18 episodes (around 43 minutes each)

Stream Big Sky here.

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse [Disney+ Original]

Mickey Mouse and friends recall the wild events leading up to the Annual Summer Fireworks Spectacular, each from their own point of view.

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse features much of the same voice cast as The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, including Chris Diamantopoulos as Mickey, Tony Anselmo as Donald and Bill Farmer as Goofy.

It’s also worth noting that The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse was co-produced by Ottawa-based animation studio Mercury Filmworks.

Disney+ Canada premiere date: July 8th, 2022

Genre: Animated comedy, family

Runtime: 23 minutes

Stream The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of what’s hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Boo, Bitch [Netflix Original]

In their senior year of high school, BFFs Erika and Gia’s last-ditch efforts to be seen are complicated when one of them becomes a ghost.

Boo, Bitch was created by Erin Ehrlich (King of the Hill), Lauren Iungerich (On My Block) and newcomers Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak. It stars Lana Condor (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) and Zoe Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead).

It’s worth noting that part of the series was shot in Toronto and Cobourg, Ontario.

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 6th, 2022

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (22 to 28 minutes each)

Stream Boo, Bitch here.

Girl in the Picture [Netflix Original]

This true-crime documentary investigates the murder of Sharon Marshall, a woman who was kidnapped as a child by a man, raised as his daughter and, eventually, married him.

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 8th, 2022

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Stream Girl in the Picture here.

Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between [Netflix Original]

Two teenagers make a pact to break up before college, but their big goodbye date may offer them a chance at last love.

Based on Jennifer E. Smith’s novel of the same name, Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between was directed by Michael Lewen (directorial debut) and stars Jordan Fisher (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) and Ayo Adebiri (Big Mouth).

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 6th, 2022

Genre: True crime documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Stream Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between here.

The Sea Beast [Netflix Original]

A young stowaway finds herself on an epic journey into uncharted waters with a legendary monster hunter.

The Sea Beast was co-written and directed by Chris Williams (The Boys) and features the voices of Karl Urban (Star Trek series), Zaris-Angel Hator (The Midnight Gang) and Jared Harris (Mad Men).

Netflix Canada premiere date: July 8th, 2022

Genre: Animated family

Runtime: 1 hour, 59 minutes

Stream The Sea Beast here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Disclaimer: BBC Earth is operated by Blue Ant Media, the parent company of MobileSyrup.

Image credit: Apple