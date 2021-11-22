Here are the best Black Friday deals in Canada so far

Several retailers in Canada have already launched their (early) Black Friday deals.
Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and promotions, with more on the way as we approach Black Friday:
Best Buy
Best Buy’s Black Friday deals discount everything from TVs, laptops and headphones to wearables, video games and smart home tech. Check out some of its most notable deals below:
- Samsung 70-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen OS Smart TV: $899 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google: $1,999.99 (regularly $2,999.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15DK Gaming PC: $2,099.99 (regularly $2,499.99)
- Acer Aspire C 24-inch Touchscreen All-in-One PC: $999.99 (regularly $1,399.99)
- JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones: $79.99 (regularly $219.99)
- JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker $189.99 (regularly $239.99)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop: $899 (regularly $1,349.99)
- Google Chromecast (3rd Generation): $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Backlit Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard: $79.99 (regularly $104.99)
- Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera: $379.99 (regularly $439.99)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat: $249.99 (regularly $329.99)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell: $199.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 11-inch 256GB Android Tablet: $729.99 (regularly $909.99)
Find all Best Buy Black Friday deals here.
Amazon
Although Amazon Canada states in a press release that its deals will be offered in a two-day bonanza, likely on the 25th and 26th, there are plenty of notable deals to consider scoring now, especially if you’re concerned about shipping delays this holiday season. Check them out below:
- Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch HD display — $69.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote — $34.99 (regularly $69.99)
- PlayStation Plus 12 Month — $46.95 (regularly $69.99)
- Blink Video Doorbell — $39.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Save Up to 57 percent off Blink Smart Cameras and Echo Bundles
- Save up to 39 percent on select Fitbit products
- Save up to 35 percent select Electronic Accessories from Amazon Basics
- Save up to 35 percent on select Samsung solid state drives
- Up to 59 percent off Ring Video Doorbell Wired
- Save up to 61 percent on select Sony Headphones and Earbuds
Find all Amazon Black Friday deals here.
Apple
Instead of discounting its products, Apple includes free gift cards with specific device purchases. Check out the deals below:
- iPhone SE — $70 gift card
- iPhone 12 — $70 gift card
- iPhone 12 mini — $70 gift card
- Apple Watch SE — $70 gift card
- Apple Watch Series 3 — $70 gift card
- 11-inch iPad Pro — $140 gift card
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro — $140 gift card
- Mac mini — $140 gift card
- MacBook Air — $140 gift card
- 13-inch MacBook Pro — $140 gift card
- 27-inch iMac — $280 gift card
- Apple TV 4K — $70 gift card
- Apple TV HD — $70 gift card
- Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones — $70 gift card
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones — $70 gift card
Find all Apple Black Friday deals here.
Samsung
Google and Samsung have teamed up for a new holiday deal.
When you purchase a Galaxy smartwatch, phone or tablet you also get free Google Play Credit, as outlined below:
- Receive a $200 Google Play Credit when you purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Receive a $100 Google Play Credit when you purchase a Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Receive a $50 Google Play Credit when you purchase a Galaxy Watch4 or Watch 4 Classic
To get the promotion you have to purchase one of those above devices between November 19th and December 9th. You then have to register your new device to your Samsung Account and opt-in for the offer by December 20th.
You will receive a code by email once these steps are complete and verified. Once all of that is complete, you have until August 31st, 2022, to add it to your Google account in the Google Play store.
Google’s online store ‘Black Friday’ deals and promotions are live now, with great discounts on several of the company’s smart home gadgets and Pixelbooks.
Find all Black Friday deals from Google below:
- Nest Doorbell (battery): $169.99 (regularly $239.99)
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 (regularly $329)
- Nest Hub (2nd gen): $69.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Nest Hub Max: $199.99 (regularly $299)
- Nest Mini: $29 (regularly $69)
- Pixelbook Go with Intel i5, 16GB RAM, 128GB storage: $1,199 (regularly $1,349)
Find all Google Black Friday deals here.
Walmart
Walmart’s Black Friday deals dropped on November 17th and are expected to run till November 24th, after which, the retailer will launch a new batch of promotions. Check out currently-active deals at Walmart below:
- RCA 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $398 (regularly $548)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker: $29 (regularly $69)
- Fitbit Charge 5 Advance Fitness Tracker with GPS: $169.98 (regularly $229.98)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 3810CA: $44.98 (regularly $68.98)
- HP 14.0-inch HD Laptop, AMD 3020e, 14-fq0009ca: $279.98 (regularly $379.98)
- Razer Canada Esports Bundle – Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2, Viper Mini, BullGuard Internet Security 90 Day Trial (PC): $59.96 (regularly $99.96)
- Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones II: $189 (regularly $269)
Find all active Walmart Black Friday deals here.
PlayStation
Sony went live with its ‘Black Friday’ PlayStation sale on November 19th, with several deals on titles, bundles and add-ons.
Check out some of the most notable deals below:
- PlayStation Plus Subscription — 12 Months: $46.66 (regularly $69.99)
- FIFA 22 PS5: $62.99 (regularly $89.99)
- FAR CRY 6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5: $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K22 for PS5: $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT PS4/PS5: $63.89 (regularly $89.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5: $38.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4 & PS5: $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: $31.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Last of Us Part II: $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
Find all PlayStation Black Friday deals here.
The Source
The Source’s Black Friday deals dropped on November 18th and are expected to run till November 24th, after which a new batch of Black Friday deals will roll out. Check the current deals below:
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-50Z3 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop with Intel i5-10300H, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GTX 1650 & Windows 10 Home: $849 (regularly $999.99)
- Sony WH-CH700N Over-Ear Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $89.99 (regularly $159.99)
- Acer Aspire A314-22-A6WC 14-inch Laptop with AMD 3020e, 128GB SSD, 4GB RAM & Windows 10 Home in S Mode: $349.99 (after December 1st, the price will be $399.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch – Special Edition: $169.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Acer Aspire 3 A315-35-P4JC 15.6-inch FHD Display Laptop with Intel Pentium N6000, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Windows 10 S mode: $529.99 (after December 1st, the price will be $599.99)
- Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer – White: $89.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Multiplatform Gaming Headset – Black: $69.99 (regularly $99.99)
- JBL Clip 4 – Ultra-portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – Black: $59.99 (regularly $99.99)
Find all Source Black Friday deals here.
Dyson
Dyson Canada released an early sneak peek of its Black Friday sale on November 18th. It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals online and in Dyson Demo stores starting November 25th.
- Dyson V10 Animal: $549.99 (regularly $699.99)
- Dyson V8 Absolute: $499.99 (regularly $599.99)
- Dyson Big Ball Animal 2: $549.99 (regularly $699.99)
- Dyson Supersonic Gift Set: Gift set, including leather case, Detangling Comb and Paddle Brush available for $499.99.
Newegg
Newegg has PC components, pre-built PCs, laptops, peripherals and a lot more on sale, with more items to be discounted later this week. Check out some active notable deals below:
- Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 AMD Laptop, 14.0-inch FHD IPS 400 nits, Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB, 512GB SSD, Win 10 Pro: $1,449.50 (regularly $2,899)
- ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021) Gaming Laptop, 15.6inch 300Hz IPS Type FHD Display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, RGB Keyboard, Windows 10, G513QM-EB94: $1,749 (regularly $1,849.99)
- ABS Master Gaming PC – Intel i7 11700F – GeForce RTX 3060 Ti – 16GB DDR4 3000MHz – 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD: $1,949.99 (regularly $2,199.99)
- LG 27GN600-B 27” UltraGear FHD 1920 x 1080 IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility: $289.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – White: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Logitech – StreamCam Plus Webcam – Graphite: $169.99 (regularly $199.99)
Find Newegg’s Black Friday deals here.
Ubisoft
Ubisoft launched its Black Friday sales on the Ubisoft Store, discounting games by up to 80 percent. Plus, the company’s offering an additional 20 percent off your cart with the BF20 promo code. Check out some of its current deals below:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition – $64.99 (50 percent off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $18 (80 percent off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition – $52.80 (67 percent off)
- Trials Rising – $6 (80 percent off)
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition – $34 (80 percent off)
Find all Ubisoft Black Friday deals here.
Image credit: Shutterstock
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.