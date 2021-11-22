Here are the best Black Friday deals in Canada so far

Several retailers in Canada have already launched their (early) Black Friday deals.

Below is a round-up of some of the most notable offers and promotions, with more on the way as we approach Black Friday:

Best Buy

Best Buy’s Black Friday deals discount everything from TVs, laptops and headphones to wearables, video games and smart home tech. Check out some of its most notable deals below:

Amazon

Although Amazon Canada states in a press release that its deals will be offered in a two-day bonanza, likely on the 25th and 26th, there are plenty of notable deals to consider scoring now, especially if you’re concerned about shipping delays this holiday season. Check them out below:

Apple

Instead of discounting its products, Apple includes free gift cards with specific device purchases. Check out the deals below:

Samsung

Google and Samsung have teamed up for a new holiday deal.

When you purchase a Galaxy smartwatch, phone or tablet you also get free Google Play Credit, as outlined below:

To get the promotion you have to purchase one of those above devices between November 19th and December 9th. You then have to register your new device to your Samsung Account and opt-in for the offer by December 20th.

You will receive a code by email once these steps are complete and verified. Once all of that is complete, you have until August 31st, 2022, to add it to your Google account in the Google Play store.

Google

Google’s online store ‘Black Friday’ deals and promotions are live now, with great discounts on several of the company’s smart home gadgets and Pixelbooks.

Find all Black Friday deals from Google below:

Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday deals dropped on November 17th and are expected to run till November 24th, after which, the retailer will launch a new batch of promotions. Check out currently-active deals at Walmart below:

PlayStation

Sony went live with its ‘Black Friday’ PlayStation sale on November 19th, with several deals on titles, bundles and add-ons.

Check out some of the most notable deals below:

The Source

The Source’s Black Friday deals dropped on November 18th and are expected to run till November 24th, after which a new batch of Black Friday deals will roll out. Check the current deals below:

Dyson

Dyson Canada released an early sneak peek of its Black Friday sale on November 18th. It’s worth noting that the sale pricing isn’t live yet. You can find the discounted deals online and in Dyson Demo stores starting November 25th.