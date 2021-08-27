SyrupCast 245: Looking back at tech that’s grown on us over time

This week on the SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett sit down with Jon Lamont to go over some of the devices they’ve reviewed over the past year and how prolonged time with those items has shifted their opinions.

As always, before getting into the tech talk, Brad outlines some of the more exciting tech news of the week. This includes Montreal’s investment in e-bikes, Brad Shankar’s great obscure streaming service guide for Canadians and more.

Once the show opens up, Patrick waxes poetic about the Xbox Series X and the iPhone 12 mini. Next, Jon outlines his thoughts on the Pixel 4a/4a 5G and the Fitbit Sense. To round it all out, Brad talks — probably too much, as usual — about the Sonos Move.

You can listen to the show on your favourite podcast platform or watch the video version on YouTube.