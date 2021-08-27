Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 now available in Canada

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, are now available in Canada.

On Samsung’s website, the 128GB Z Flip 3 costs $1,259.99 and is available in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Lavender.’ There’s also a Cream-coloured variant, but it doesn’t start shipping until September 20th. Additionally, Samsung offers exclusive Z Flip 3 colours on its website, namely ‘Gray,’ ‘White’ and ‘Pink,’ but a small note under the exclusive colours reads, “exclusive colours need special production. Please allow up to 5-6 weeks for delivery.” On the other hand, the 256GB variant costs $1,329.99 and is available only in Phantom Black colorway.

For more on the Z Flip 3, check out MobileSyrup staff reporter Dean Daley’s review of the foldable smartphone.

Meanwhile, the Z Fold 3’s base variant has 256GB storage and costs $2,269.99. It’s available in ‘Phantom Gray,’ ‘Phantom Green’ and ‘Phantom Silver,’ though the latter two don’t start shipping until September 27th. The 512GB variant costs $2,409 and is available in Phantom Black only.

With the Z Fold 3, several Canadian carriers are offering Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2, Wireless Charger Duo and S Pen for free. Carriers are also offering the Galaxy Buds 2 and Wireless Charger Duo for free with the Z Flip 3.

It’s worth noting that most Canadian carriers are selling the Z fold 3 and Z Flip 3 at an outright cost several hundred dollars above what Samsung charges. With this in mind, if you’re looking to buy either phone outright or even finance one of the foldables, Samsung is likely your best option.

Those who’d prefer to get their Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3 through a carrier should check out carrier sites for details on how to buy the devices, whether outright or on a plan.

Below is a list of all Canadian carriers selling the smartphones: