The “Switch Pro” is here — well, sort of.
The upcoming refreshed version of Nintendo’s Switch features a slightly larger OLED screen when compared to the previous version of the console and other subtle hardware improvements.
The Japanese gaming giant’s upcoming handheld features enhanced audio, a sturdier, more adjustable kickstand, 64GB of storage and new ‘White’ Joy-Con controllers.
The Switch OLED model releases October 8th for $449 in Canada (the standard Switch costs $399).
Beyond that, check out our reviews of the Switch and Switch Lite.
