PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s new with the Nintendo Switch OLED model

It might not have 4K, but there are still some exciting improvements

Jul 8, 2021

5:32 PM EDT

0 comments

The “Switch Pro” is here — well, sort of.

The upcoming refreshed version of Nintendo’s Switch features a slightly larger OLED screen when compared to the previous version of the console and other subtle hardware improvements.

The Japanese gaming giant’s upcoming handheld features enhanced audio, a sturdier, more adjustable kickstand, 64GB of storage and new ‘White’ Joy-Con controllers.

The Switch OLED model releases October 8th for $449 in Canada (the standard Switch costs $399).

Keep your eye on MobileSyrup in the coming months for all the latest Nintendo news and check out our prior coverage of the Switch (OLED) below.

Beyond that, check out our reviews of the Switch and Switch Lite.

Previous reviews

Nintendo Switch (2017)

Switch Lite (2019)

Switch OLED model news

Related Articles

Deals

Jul 8, 2021

4:48 PM EDT

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is now on sale on Amazon for $99

News

Jul 6, 2021

3:36 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch OLED model’s Joy-Cons likely still feature drift issue

Deals

Jul 7, 2021

4:00 PM EDT

PlayStation’s ‘Planet of the Discounts’ sale offers games up to 75 percent off

News

Jul 6, 2021

12:56 PM EDT

Nintendo says Switch OLED Model doesn’t feature a new CPU or more RAM

Comments