Acer’s 15.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook is on sale for $349 at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada currently has Acer’s 15.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook for sale for $349.
The Chromebook runs on Chrome OS and includes a two-core AMD A6-9220C processor with 1.8GHz speed. It features 4GB DDR4 RAM that is ample for regular browsing and working, but isn’t ideal for heavier uses like gaming (though most people likely aren’t gaming on a Chromebook).
The 15.6-inch screen is completely touchscreen and features a 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution. The Chromebook also has one MicroSD slot, two USB-C ports, two USB 3.1 ports and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Additionally, the laptop’s body includes two full-sized upward-facing speakers for an immersive audio experience.
Most importantly, the Acer 15.6-inch Chromebook has an in-built webcam to support today’s hybrid work environment.
To learn more about the Acer Chromebook or to purchase it from Best Buy, click here.
It’s worth noting that certified open box versions of the same Chromebook are also available on Best Buy.
Image credit: Best Buy
Source: Best Buy
