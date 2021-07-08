PREVIOUS|
Deals

Acer’s 15.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook is on sale for $349 at Best Buy

The Acer Chromebook is great for working, reading, browsing and watching movies.

Jul 8, 2021

5:42 PM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy Canada currently has Acer’s 15.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook for sale for $349.

The Chromebook runs on Chrome OS and includes a two-core AMD A6-9220C processor with 1.8GHz speed. It features 4GB DDR4 RAM that is ample for regular browsing and working, but isn’t ideal for heavier uses like gaming (though most people likely aren’t gaming on a Chromebook).

The 15.6-inch screen is completely touchscreen and features a 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution. The Chromebook also has one MicroSD slot, two USB-C ports, two USB 3.1 ports and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Additionally, the laptop’s body includes two full-sized upward-facing speakers for an immersive audio experience.

Most importantly, the Acer 15.6-inch Chromebook has an in-built webcam to support today’s hybrid work environment.

To learn more about the Acer Chromebook or to purchase it from Best Buy, click here.

It’s worth noting that certified open box versions of the same Chromebook are also available on Best Buy.

Image credit: Best Buy

Source: Best Buy

Related Articles

News

May 27, 2021

9:45 AM EDT

Acer unveils new laptops for creators and gamers, Chromebooks and more

News

Jan 12, 2021

5:19 PM EST

Acer announces new gaming laptops and notebooks at CES 2021

Deals

Jul 1, 2021

9:19 AM EDT

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale at several Canadian retailers

Deals

Jul 7, 2021

12:46 PM EDT

Alienware’s 27-inch 240Hz gaming monitor is $210 off at Best Buy

Comments