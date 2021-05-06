Nintendo sold 4.73 million Switch consoles last quarter, doubling its own forecast

Nintendo’s Switch sold 4.73 million units last quarter, doubling the Japanese gaming giant’s own forecasts and amounting to a 44 percent increase year-over-year.
The company also surpassed its prediction for the full year by hitting 28.83 million shipped consoles, a 37 percent increase from 2020. This brings the home console-hybrid portable system’s total lifetime sales to 84.59 million.
If the Switch’s impressive sales numbers continue, the console should outsell the Wii’s 101.63 million total lifetime sales next year. With that in mind, the company noted in its latest earnings report that the worldwide semiconductor shortage could create “obstacles to the procurement of parts.” Nintendo aims to sell 25.5 million Switch consoles over the next fiscal year running from April 21st to March 22nd.
Regarding games, Nintendo managed to sell 230 million titles this year, a 37 percent increase over the 168.72 it sold last year. Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 20.85 million, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shipped 10.62 million, Super Mario 3D All-Star sold 9.01 million and Ring Fit Adventure sold 7.38 million.
In terms of revenue, Nintendo earned 1.76 trillion yen (roughly $19.6 billion CAD), a 35 percent increase compared to last year’s 1.3 trillion yen (approximately 14.5 billion CAD) and full-year profit of 480.3 billion yen. The company forecasts 1.6 trillion (about $17.8 billion CAD) yen for its fiscal year ending in March 2022.
Looking to the future, Nintendo has a new blue Switch Lite and Miitopia releasing in May, Mario Golf: Super Rush in June and The Legend Zelda: Skyward Sword HD in July. Rumours also continue to swirl about a new “Switch Pro” capable of outputting 4K visuals to a TV, though the tech giant hasn’t officially revealed the console yet.
The company is also expected to reveal more about its upcoming game slate at next month’s E3.
Source: NintendoÂ
