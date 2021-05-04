PREVIOUS|
Star Wars Triple Bundle is 50 percent off on Epic Games Store

The deal is available until May 5th at 4 PM ET

May 4, 2021

7:09 PM EDT

To celebrate Star Wars Day, the Epic Games Store is offering a massive EA Star Wars triple bundle deal.

The EA Star Wars Triple Bundle is currently available for $54.99 instead of the regular $109.99 price tag. The bundle features Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition.

Fly with your squadron in strategic multiplayer battles in Star Wars: Squadrons, and learn what it takes to be a pilot in an exciting single-player story.

Play as a Jedi Padawan in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, a single-player action-adventure game set after Order 66’s purge.

Finally, bring your blaster, lightsaber, and Force mastery to the test in Star Wars: Battlefront II: Celebration Edition‘s huge onlineÂ multiplayer fights.

To get the bundle or to learn more about it, click here.

