Star Wars Triple Bundle is 50 percent off on Epic Games Store

To celebrate Star Wars Day, the Epic Games Store is offering a massive EA Star Wars triple bundle deal.
The EA Star Wars Triple Bundle is currently available for $54.99 instead of the regular $109.99 price tag. The bundle features Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition.
Fly with your squadron in strategic multiplayer battles in Star Wars: Squadrons, and learn what it takes to be a pilot in an exciting single-player story.
Play as a Jedi Padawan in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, a single-player action-adventure game set after Order 66’s purge.
Finally, bring your blaster, lightsaber, and Force mastery to the test in Star Wars: Battlefront II: Celebration Edition‘s huge onlineÂ multiplayer fights.
To get the bundle or to learn more about it, click here.
Other ‘May the 4th’ deals and news:
- Google adds Jedi: Fallen Order to Stadia Pro for free
- Xboxâ€™s â€˜May the 4th be with youâ€™ sale offers titles up to 75 percent off
- Otterbox releases Baby Yoda stand for the 4th Gen Echo Dot
- Your childhood dream of using a â€˜realâ€™ retractable Lightsaber will soon become a reality
- Lego celebrating â€˜May the 4thâ€™ with exclusive Star Wars R2-D2 figure
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 1 and 2 are 50 percent off on mobile
