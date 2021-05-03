Xbox’s ‘May the 4th be with you’ sale offers titles up to 75 percent off

Xboxâ€™s ‘May the 4th be with you’ sale offers up to 75 percent off over 30 digital titles, including a several recent and older Star Wars titles.
Here are a handful of notable titles that are currently on sale:
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Now $4.99, was $19.99
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition: Now $6.49, was $25.99
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Now $4.99, was $9.99
- Star Wars: Squadrons: Now $27.49, was $54.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: Now $25.99, was $64.99
- Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Season 2 Bundle: Now $18.59, was $30.99
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle (includes Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition): Now $54.99, was $109.99
As the name suggests, the sale is valid until May 4th. All titles are digital and are available for download on supported consoles instantly after purchasing.
To check out the sale in its entirety, click here.
In other news, Lego is celebrating â€˜May the 4thâ€™ with an exclusive Star Wars R2-D2 figure. Check it out here.
Source: Xbox
