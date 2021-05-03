PREVIOUS
Deals

Xbox’s ‘May the 4th be with you’ sale offers titles up to 75 percent off

All titles are digital and are available for download on supported consoles instantly after purchasing

May 3, 2021

9:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Star Wars May the 4th Be With You

Xboxâ€™s ‘May the 4th be with you’ sale offers up to 75 percent off over 30 digital titles, including a several recent and older Star Wars titles.

Here are a handful of notable titles that are currently on sale:

As the name suggests, the sale is valid until May 4th. All titles are digital and are available for download on supported consoles instantly after purchasing.

To check out the sale in its entirety, click here.

In other news, Lego is celebrating â€˜May the 4thâ€™ with an exclusive Star Wars R2-D2 figure. Check it out here.

Source: Xbox

Related Articles

News

Apr 27, 2021

1:52 PM EDT

Amazon offers $60 off second-gen AirPods

News

May 3, 2021

2:21 PM EDT

Xbox Series X’s ‘FPS Boost’ now supports 70 new games

News

May 3, 2021

8:32 PM EDT

Epic pays Sony for Fortnite cross-play compatibility on PlayStation consoles

Deals

May 1, 2021

9:33 AM EDT

Save $25 on select Nintendo games at The Source [Update]

Comments