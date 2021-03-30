Coding for the Galaxy Buds 2 has been spotted in a recent Galaxy Wearable update.
Spotted byÂ Android Police within the latest Galaxy Wearable APK were references to ‘GalaxyBuds2,’ and its codename ‘berry.’ APÂ says the teardown also indicates that the wearable will be able to connect to multiple devices.
Additionally,Â APÂ suggests that this coding isn’t an alternate name for any existing Galaxy Buds models and its own distinct product, but that’s all the information they have about
APÂ guesses that these are replacements for the original Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds Plus; however, I believe these might be the successors to the Galaxy Buds Live. I think this because this year, Samsung has already launched the Galaxy Buds Pro, the successors of the Galaxy Buds Plus, and for them to release another alternative would be odd.
Last year, the South Korean company launched the Galaxy Buds Live in August alongside the Note 20 series. With rumours of the Note-series being ditched this year, the Buds Live’s successors may launch alongside the rumoured S21 FE handset in the summer or alongside the Samsung foldables sometime after September, but only time will tell.
Source: Android PoliceÂ
