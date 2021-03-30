Indie darling Limbo gets big discount on Android

Indie developer Playdead’s first-ever game, the beloved 2019 puzzle-platformer Limbo, is heavily discounted on Android.
Now, you can get the game for $1.19 CAD, down significantly from its regular $6.49 price tag.
LimboÂ follows an unnamed boy as he navigates a dark and dangerous to find his missing sister.
Unfortunately, Playdead’s second game, Limbo spiritual successorÂ Inside, is not on Android. The beginning of the title is free to play on iOS, however, with in-app purchases supported for the rest of the experience.
Comments