PREVIOUS|
News

Ontario’s vaccine booking portal opening to residents aged 80 and older on March 15

A telephone booking system will also be launching alongside the online system

Mar 14, 2021

1:11 PM EDT

0 comments

The Ontario government is set to launch its online COVID-19 vaccine booking portal on March 15th at 8am ET.

Residents who are 80 years of age or older will be eligible to book an appointment at ontario.ca/bookvaccine once the portal launches. A telephone booking system will also be launching alongside the online system.

Retired General Rick Hillier, the chair of Ontarioâ€™s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force, said during a press conference on March 14th that there is the potential for delays and a possibility that the website may crash on Monday morning once the portal goes live.

To avoid a potential crash, the government is urging people who arenâ€™t part of the priority age group to stay off the portal. He outlined that the portal has been tested and that the government is confident in the system.

Hillier stated that more than 800,000 appointments will be available once the portal launches. He also notes that the call centre will be capable of handling nearly 10,000 calls an hour.

The government has previously provided a proposed timeline for when residents in Ontario can start accessing the online booking system:

  • Ages 80 and above: March 15th
  • Ages 75 and above: April 15th
  • Ages 70 and above: May 1st
  • Ages 65 and above: June 1st

The proposed schedule will be in place as long as the supply of vaccines remains steady. Itâ€™s also worth noting that although the booking system is expected to open for eligible people during these windows, it will likely take some time to get an appointment reserved.

Ontario is behind other provinces in launching the online booking system, as residents in Alberta and Quebec are already able to book vaccine appointments online.

Related Articles

Business

Mar 12, 2021

7:03 PM EST

Ottawa Health intern Ryan Reynolds reminds Canadians to wear a mask and stay home

Business

Feb 24, 2021

12:39 PM EST

Ontario launching online COVID-19 vaccine booking portal on March 15

Business

Mar 12, 2021

3:44 PM EST

Peel Public Health orders Amazon Canada to close Brampton, Ontario facility due to COVID-19 outbreak

Business

Mar 8, 2021

3:26 PM EST

City of Toronto launches website for booking COVID-19 vaccinations

Comments