News

Leaked Huawei P50 Pro renders showcase huge egg-shaped camera setup

What an ugly camera setup

Mar 10, 2021

6:45 PM EST

0 comments

Well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) has shared renders of the upcoming handset the P50 Pro on his VoiceHQ page. 

The rumoured smartphone will feature a glass-made rear panel and a metal frame and has similar flat edges to the Mate 30 and P30 series released back in 2019.

The handset will reportedly feature 6.6-inch slightly curved edges, and thin bezels and a slim chin. The smartphone offers a single-centred hole-punch camera instead of a dual selfie setup like the P40 Pro from last year.

But what’s crazy about the handset is its rear-facing camera setup.

The handset has a massive-egg-shaped hump with two huge circular bumps. Hemmerstoffer assumes that there more than one single camera lens within each of those bumps.

There’s also an under-display fingerprint scanner with dual speakers on the top and bottom of the frame.

While Hemmerstoffer has a great track record, one should take every leak with a grain of salt until Huawei officially unveils its upcoming handset.

Image Credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks)

Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks)

