Well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) has shared renders of the upcoming handset the P50 Pro on his VoiceHQ page.
The rumoured smartphone will feature a glass-made rear panel and a metal frame and has similar flat edges to the Mate 30 and P30 series released back in 2019.
And here comes your very first look at the #HuaweiP50Pro!
You ain't ready…😅 #VoiceCommunity #OnlyOnVoice@VoiceHQ⭕️exclusive 👉🏻 https://t.co/5zy1evnGi8 pic.twitter.com/pmys6vbjYi
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 10, 2021
The handset will reportedly feature 6.6-inch slightly curved edges, and thin bezels and a slim chin. The smartphone offers a single-centred hole-punch camera instead of a dual selfie setup like the P40 Pro from last year.
But what’s crazy about the handset is its rear-facing camera setup.
The handset has a massive-egg-shaped hump with two huge circular bumps. Hemmerstoffer assumes that there more than one single camera lens within each of those bumps.
There’s also an under-display fingerprint scanner with dual speakers on the top and bottom of the frame.
While Hemmerstoffer has a great track record, one should take every leak with a grain of salt until Huawei officially unveils its upcoming handset.
Image Credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks)
Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks)
