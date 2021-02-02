Chatr offering 2GB of bonus data for eight months on select plans

Rogersâ€™ flanker brand Chatr is offering 2GB of bonus data for eight months for the Lunar New Year, matching Lucky Mobileâ€™s offer.
The offer is available with new activations on Talk, Text and Data plans that cost at least $35 per month. The deal is available until February 22nd.
Chatr notes that the data bonus will expire if the account becomes inactive or the plan is changed before the end of the eight-month period.
Itâ€™s worth noting that unused data does not roll over into the next month and that data usage is rounded up to the next full KB. You can learn more about the deal here.
