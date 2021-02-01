PREVIOUS|
Lucky Mobile offering 2GB of bonus data for eight months on select plans

The deal is available until February 28th

Feb 1, 2021

5:00 PM EST

Bellâ€™s flanker brand Lucky Mobile is offering 2GB of bonus data for up to eight months on select plans for the Chinese New Year.

The deal offers up to 16GB of bonus data with a new activation on a plan that costs at least $35 per month, which is applied as a 2GB bonus per month for eight months in total.

Itâ€™s worth noting that a SIM card must be activated to redeem the offer and a one-time $10 SIM card charge applies.

The offer is available online and at select retail locations until February 28th. You can learn more about the deal here.

