You can watch a ‘Digital Red Carpet Premiere’ tonight for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Director and noted superhero fan Kevin Smith is hosting

Mar 17, 2021

5:34 PM EDT

Zack Snyder's Justice League

If you’ve been anxiously awaiting the release ofÂ Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Warner Bros. is hosting a special digital event that should whet your appetite.

At 8pm PT/11pm ET, film director Kevin Smith — a noted fan of superhero movies and Snyder’s work, in particular — will host the official ‘Digital Red Carpet Premiere’ forÂ the fabled ‘Snyder Cut’ of 2017’s much-maligned Justice League.

During the premiere, Smith will sit down for a discussion with Snyder himself, and there are other guests teased as well, such as writer and podcast producer Joelle Monique.

In the promo video for the premiere, Smith teases that “like the film itself, [the premiere] is going to be epic and long.”

The premiere will be streamed on the official Snyder Cut Twitter and Facebook pages and the official DC Comics YouTube channel.

Note that the official ‘watch party’ with Snyder taking place on the evening of March 18th is not open to Canadians, as it requires an HBO Max subscription.

In Canada,Â Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueÂ will premiere exclusively on Crave on March 18th at 12:01am PT/3:01am ET, Bell has confirmed.

The film will require a Crave + Movies + HBO subscription, which normally costs $19.98 CAD/month. However, if you’re new to the service, you can take advantage of a limited-time 50 percent discount on all of Crave’s plans.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

