News

Sony says PlayStation 5 pre-orders will open at select retailers on September 17

Still awaiting word on Canada-specific details

Sep 16, 2020

5:12 PM EDT

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation 5 pre-orders will open sometime on September 17th at select retailers.

This is just one day after the company revealed that the next-gen console will launch on November 12th, 2020 in Canada at a cost of $629. The all-digital PS5 model will release that same day at a cost of $499. Specific Canadian pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, it remains to be seen when pre-orders might open in Canada, and which retailers will even offer them.

This article will be updated once Canadian-specific pre-order information becomes available. For now, though, you might want to prepare for pre-orders to drop tomorrow.

It’s worth noting that this is a few days before September 22nd, when Microsoft begins taking pre-orders for its Xbox Series X and Series X next-gen consoles.

