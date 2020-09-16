PREVIOUS|
News

Canadian PlayStation 5 pre-orders will open at select retailers tonight

Pre-orders are opening mere hours after the price and release date was dropped

Sep 16, 2020

5:12 PM EDT

0 comments

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation 5 pre-orders will open sometime on September 16th at select retailers in Canada. So far, pre-orders have already gone live at Best Buy Canada.

This comes hot on the heels of the news that the next-gen console will launch on November 12th, 2020 in Canada at a cost of $629. The all-digital PS5 model will release that same day and be priced at $499.

The pre-orders dropping so suddenly today seemingly contradicts a previous statement from Sony that pre-orders for the console wouldn’t happen “at a minute’s notice.” 

 

This article will be updated as more Canadian-specific pre-order information becomes available.

It’s worth noting that this is a few days before September 22nd, when Microsoft begins taking pre-orders for its Xbox Series X and Series X next-gen consoles.

Related Articles

News

Sep 16, 2020

4:47 PM EDT

PlayStation 5 launching in Canada on November 12 for $629

News

Sep 16, 2020

8:14 PM EDT

PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at EB Games Canada

News

Sep 20, 2017

9:12 AM EDT

Best Buy launches Xbox One X pre-orders [Update – now live]

News

Sep 16, 2020

7:22 PM EDT

Some PlayStation 5 games will cost $89.99 in Canada

Comments