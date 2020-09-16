Canadian PlayStation 5 pre-orders will open at select retailers tonight

Sony has confirmed that PlayStation 5 pre-orders will open sometime on September 16th at select retailers in Canada. So far, pre-orders have already gone live at Best Buy Canada.
This comes hot on the heels of the news that the next-gen console will launch on November 12th, 2020 in Canada at a cost of $629. The all-digital PS5 model will release that same day and be priced at $499.
The pre-orders dropping so suddenly today seemingly contradicts a previous statement from Sony that pre-orders for the console wouldn’t happen “at a minute’s notice.”
PlayStation 5 Canadian pre-orders will start as early as this evening, Sept 16th (Eastern Time)! Check your favourite Canadian video game retailer for news on their pre-order timing and details. pic.twitter.com/YtL1KyGs5N
— PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) September 16, 2020
This article will be updated as more Canadian-specific pre-order information becomes available.
It’s worth noting that this is a few days before September 22nd, when Microsoft begins taking pre-orders for its Xbox Series X and Series X next-gen consoles.
