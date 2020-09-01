Apple’s fall hardware event might feature four iPhones, two watches and an iPad Air

If recent rumours reported by Bloomberg turn out to be accurate, Apple’s fall hardware event is set to be one of its most packed ever.
Apple reportedly plans to release four new 5G iPhones that feature OLED screens, including a 5.4-inch and a 6.1-inch device, and a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch ‘Pro’ model. If accurate, the latter Pro device is poised to be Apple’s largest smartphone ever. To put the size in perspective, the iPad mini is only 1.2-inches larger than Apple’s biggest 2020 iPhone.
The report goes on to state that all of these devices will feature a squared-off design similar to Apple’s more recent iPad Pro models. That said, the Pro tier 2020 iPhones will feature stainless steel edges, with the cheaper version including aluminum sides.
It also looks like earlier rumours regarding Apple replacing ‘Midnight Green’ with a new dark blue iPhone Pro colour are likely accurate. Further, all of Apple’s 2020 iPhones are expected to be 5G-compatible, with the Pro devices featuring the same LiDAR sensor as the iPad Pro (2020).
In total, Bloomberg says Apple expects to sell 75 million 5G-enabled iPhones despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During an investor’s call following Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings report, the tech giant confirmed that its new iPhone models would start shipping in early October.
“Last year we started selling new iPhones in late September; this year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later,” said Apple CFO Luca Maestri during the call.
Previous rumours dating back to July indicated that Apple could adopt a release strategy similar to the iPhone X and XR. In the case of the iPhone X, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus launched first, followed by the X a few weeks later. The company did the same thing with the release of the iPhone XR following the initial release of the iPhone XS. With its 2020 iPhone line, Apple could launch the base level iPhone 12 in September, followed by the Pro models several weeks later.
Along with several new iPhone models, rumours point to Apple also revealing two new Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch Series 6 and a replacement for the Series 3 that aims to compete with lower-end wearables like the Fitbit Versa.
The iPad Air is also rumoured to be getting a new version with reduced bezels, possibly indicating that the tablet will ditch Touch ID in favour of Face ID. Other new devices include a smaller, cheaper HomePod and over-ear AirPods Studio headphones, which have both been rumoured for several months now.
Finally, the report also says that Apple is working on a new Apple TV device, though it mentions that a new version of the set-top box likely won’t arrive until next year.
Source: Bloomberg
