Marvel’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ officially delayed

Marvel fans will have to wait a while longer for the debut of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.
The Verge reports that the upcoming Marvel Studio’s TV show has officially been delayed. It was initially supposed to debut on Disney’s streaming platform in August.
The delay comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the show to stop production in May. Disney reportedly doesn’t have a new premiere date but plans to share updates soon.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was set to pick up where Avengers: Endgame ended. With Steve Rogers’ Captain America seemingly retired, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) picks up the shield instead.
Unfortunately, we don’t know much more about the show. Disney has yet to provide a full-length trailer, although it did show a brief teaser in February during the Super Bowl. That teaser also included a first-look at Marvel Studios’ other Disney+ series, WandaVision and Loki. The teaser showed Sam practising with the shield while Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) reunited with Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who first appeared in Captain America: Civil War in 2016.
Unfortunately for Marvel fans, this is just the latest in a series of delays. Upcoming Marvel movies Black Widow and The Eternals both saw their theatrical releases delayed. It remains unclear if Disney will delay WandaVision as well.
The ongoing pandemic has impacted a variety of studios and productions. However, many companies plan to resume production soon. That includes Disney, with CEO Bob Chapek reportedly telling staff that the company hoped to get back to work depending on when people can do so safely. The Mandalorian, Disney+’ other big show, is still on track to have its second season premiere in October.
Source: The Verge
