Disney reveals release months for three Disney+ Marvel, Star Wars shows

Disney has confirmed the release months for three of its most anticipated upcoming Disney+ original series.
Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the news during the company’s latest earnings call.
First up is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which will premiere in August. The series is Marvel’s first Disney+ original that follows the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) in a team-up set after Avengers: Endgame.
In October, The Mandalorian will return for its second season. The Star Wars bounty hunter series was, of course, the biggest Disney+ original when the service launched last year.
Finally, Marvel’s second Disney+ original series, WandaVision, will debut in December. Focusing on the domestic life of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), the series is being billed as “part sitcom” and “part Marvel epic.”
During the Super Bowl, Disney also revealed first looks at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, as well as the Tom Hiddleston-led Marvel series Loki, set for release in 2021.
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
Image credit: Lucasfilm
Comments