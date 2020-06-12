What are your thoughts on the PS5’s design?

Sony has finally revealed the look of the PlayStation 5, and unexpectedly, it features a unique design that’s very different from previous PlayStation consoles.
The upcoming next-generation system supports both vertical and horizontal orientation, features contoured edges and is both white and black. In several ways, it really looks unlike any video game system that has come before it. It’s also very different from the dark, fridge-like look of Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X.
As expected, as soon as the PS5 was revealed, the internet went wild with creative, often hilarious memes.
Let us know in the comment section what you think about the design. Did Sony make the right move by shifting away from the PlayStation 4′ s angular, dark aesthetic that kind of looks like a layered cake? Or is this new direction a little too futuristic for your taste?
Check out some dankest memes below:
The PS5 design memes have started strong pic.twitter.com/C7nwEg4W17
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 11, 2020
im sorry pic.twitter.com/1FusRssd0Z
— Chris Plante (@plante) June 11, 2020
Here's my dumb contribution to the PS5 memes pic.twitter.com/4JLffrbyLu
— Plain Old Dovi [Sephiroth1204] (@Sephiroth1204) June 11, 2020
I feel like the #PS5 Kaiba meme needed a rework lol pic.twitter.com/cSNDfzKi5M
— Eric Liffrig (@SryInAdvance) June 12, 2020
Give me all your #PS5 Memes pic.twitter.com/siYg7Py21z
— Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) June 12, 2020
— Steven Messner (@stevenmessner) June 11, 2020
I love the #PS5 design. pic.twitter.com/dqFncieMQP
— Vicente Quesada 🎮 @EffieGame (@RazorOfArtorias) June 11, 2020
The new design is very appealing #ps5 is it only me or am I hungry? pic.twitter.com/o63W9HWf3B
— Nyzechu 🏳️🌈 (@Nyzechu) June 11, 2020
Man, this design is so intuitive and won't age terrible at all! PS5 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nhKeVirxkh
— Anna (@itsannabanana7) June 11, 2020
heres my design of the ps5 as a human ☺️☺️ pic.twitter.com/g7QYTmD5ot
— Mimi (@mimirune) June 11, 2020
What makes the #PS5 design so bad compared to the PS4
I can put my Baja Blast on top of my PS4 without worrying about it spilling everywhere because the console is flat and stable in any orientation pic.twitter.com/EXr89IHitd
— Zannzabar (@Zannzabar) June 11, 2020
the ps5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRs
— but then a strange thing happened (@matthiasellis) June 11, 2020
Why the PS5 look like a buzzer? #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/x4qbbBNo5Y
— The Real One (@WWEREALONE) June 11, 2020
The P in PS5 stands for Pope pic.twitter.com/4S3zJ8NRLZ
— Drago_the dragon breaker (@70_drago) June 11, 2020
THE PS5 FITS IN SO WELL HELP pic.twitter.com/BdAn6rszIf
— wen hate club president #lystan (@catboygiyuu) June 11, 2020
my contribution to the #PS5 release pic.twitter.com/x7acHngQJY
— Ames_ArtnAnimation (@SamuraiAmes) June 12, 2020
Cell Games…. @TheKingsletter had the right idea 😂 #PS5 #PS5Reveal #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/tCU6tGeApg
— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) June 12, 2020
The PS5 design is pretty fowl pic.twitter.com/VeoWeCnNBN
— Anthony (@kindekuma) June 11, 2020
