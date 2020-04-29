Ottawa-based Shopify launches new consumer shopping app

Ottawa-based Shopify has launched a mobile consumer shopping app that helps people find and shop from local businesses.
The company says it is setting out to reimagine the online shopping experience for customers and wants to provide them with greater convenience and personalization. Shopify says the app is launching at a time when more people are shopping online due to COVID-19.
The app, which is simply called ‘Shop,’ allows users to discover local businesses, get relevant product recommendations, check out easily and track online purchases.
“We’ve brought together our expertise in commerce and proven features from Shop Pay, a one-click accelerated checkout, and Arrive, an app to track online orders, to make purchasing and order tracking frictionless for shoppers,” Shopify stated in a press release.
Shop’s local shopping feature helps shoppers find neighbourhood brands so they can support small businesses. The feature also highlights which businesses are offering flexible pickup or delivery options.
Through Shop Pay, users can check out easily across all brands on the app. The app also gives shoppers updates on new products and special offers.
Shopify notes that all order and tracking information is stored in one place, and that users can get real-time updates about their orders.
“Through personalized recommendations, like new releases and deals from the brands shoppers love, Shop ensures merchants’ customers consistently rediscover the storefronts of their favourite brands, as well as new brands,” Shopify notes.
Shop is available for download on Android and iOS by scanning a QR code or sending a download link to your phone. More information about the app can be found here.
Image credit: Shopify
Source: Shopify
Comments