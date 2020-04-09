PREVIOUS|
Google Pixel 4a retail boxes spotted online, suggesting imminent launch

It's likely coming soon

Apr 9, 2020

3:33 PM EDT

The Google Pixel 4a’s retail box has been spotted online, which hints the often-rumoured mid-range smartphone’s release might not be that far off. The boxes were posted in the Pixel Community on Facebook, and first reported by TechDroider.

That said, it seems that the Pixel Community post was quickly taken down.

The boxes showcase the black Pixel 4a’s square-shaped camera module that features an LED flash, as well as its rumoured 12-megapixel sensor. The retail box doesn’t reveal much else about the smartphone, except indicating the 4a will come in the same type of box as all the other Pixel 4 devices.

A recent rumour indicates that the Pixel 4a features a Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6GB of RAM, a 3,080mAh battery and an FHD+ resolution with a 60Hz screen.

It’s unclear when the Pixel 4a will launch in Canada, but with the retail box already leaking, its release is likely coming very soon.

Source: Pixel Community on Facebook, TechDroider

