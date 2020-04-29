Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in May 2020

Every month, Sony offers a couple of free PlayStation 4 games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.
In May, Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 will be free with PlayStation Plus.
Regularly priced at $53.49 CAD, Cities: Skylines has you building entire cities while balancing education, water, electricity and more. Farming Simulator 19, meanwhile, also normally costs $53.49 and lets you manage your own farm by driving over 300 vehicles and machines.
PS Plus subscribers will be able to download both games for free from May 5th to June 1st.
Meanwhile, April’s free PS Plus games, which include Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, are available until May 4th.
A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $29.99/3 months or $69.99/year.
It’s also worth noting that Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey are free until May 5th for all PS4 owners as part of Sony’s ‘Play at Home’ initiative.
Xbox gamers can find May’s free Games with Gold titles here.
Image credit: Focus Home Interactive
Source: Sony
