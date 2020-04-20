Surface Go 2 to have larger display, thinner bezels, expected to launch in May

More details about Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Go 2 have leaked online. According to reports, the new mini Surface tablet could sport thinner bezels, a bigger display and more.
According to Windows Central, sources familiar with the upcoming tablet say it will have a larger 10.5-inch screen. Further, the display will feature a small resolution bump that will bring it to 1920 x 1280 pixels. Also, Microsoft reportedly accomplished this without changing the physical size of the new Surface Go.
Along with not changing the physical size, the sources report that ports remain in the same spot. So, accessories made for the original Surface Go should also work with the new Surface Go. On top of that, if Microsoft maintained the size but included a larger display, that suggests the company managed to shrink the bezels.
Windows Central’s sources confirmed, noting that the bezels are slimmer, but the change isn’t drastic. In other words, don’t expect bezels as thin as what you’d find on the Surface Pro X.
Coupled with previous leaks about the Surface Go 2’s internals, we’ve got a decent picture of what to expect from Microsoft’s next Surface device. There will be an entry-level model sporting an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y CPU that should start around the same price as last year’s Surface Go ($529 in Canada). This model is expected to have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
There will also be a high-tier option with an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This model may have an optional LTE modem as well and could be $100 to $200 more than the base model.
Finally, Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Go 2 in May 2020, but nothing is set in stone as of yet. Further, the impact of COVID-19 may lead to delays.
Source: Windows Central
