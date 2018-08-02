Surface Go now available to purchase at Canadian retailers

Microsoft’s Surface Go is now available for purchase in Canada.
The 10-inch 2-in-1 computer launched earlier this month. The tablet starts at $529 CAD, or $502.55 if you’re eligible for the student and teacher discount.
The device acts like a smaller Surface Pro — for good or ill. You can learn more about the Surface Go over here.
If you’re just interested in smashing that purchase button, the Surface Go is already available at a number of locations.
Naturally, the device is available from Microsoft’s online store. Furthermore, customers can buy it at Amazon.ca and at Best Buy. Best Buy appears to be sold out online, but some stores may have the device in stock so be sure to check there as well.
For a full list of applicable retailers, check out Microsoft’s list on it’s website.
