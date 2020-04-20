PREVIOUS|
News

Canada’s media giants to air Canadian star-studded special this month in support of frontline workers

You can help out by donating to Food Banks Canada online or by text

Apr 20, 2020

2:26 PM EDT

0 comments

Stronger Together Tous Ensemble

Major Canadian broadcasters Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media have partnered on an all-Canadian special intended to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 26th at 7pm ET, the companies will all broadcast ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,’ which brings together more than two dozen Canadian celebrities in promotion of Food Banks Canada. Canadians are asked to donate to the non-profit to help it reach its fundraising goal of $150 million to go towards food banks across Canada during the global health crisis.

Altogether, the special will run for one hour (without commercials), air in English and French, and feature such Canadian celebrities as:

  • Alessia Cara
  • Arkells
  • Barenaked Ladies
  • Bianca Andreescu
  • Bryan Adams
  • Buffy Sainte-Marie
  • Céline Dion
  • Chris Hadfield
  • Connor McDavid
  • David Suzuki
  • Eric McCormack
  • Hayley Wickenheiser
  • Howie Mandel
  • Jann Arden
  • Jason Priestley
  • Margaret Atwood
  • Marie-Mai
  • Michael Bublé
  • Penny Oleksiak
  • Rick Hansen
  • Rick Mercer
  • Russell Peters
  • Sarah McLachlan
  • Shania Twain
  • Sofia Reyes
  • Tessa Virtue
  • Will Arnett
  • William Prince

You can tune in via the following ways:

Bell

On TV — CTV, CTV2, CTV Life Channel, TSN, CP24, MUCH, MTV, VRAK
Streaming — CTV.ca, CTV app on Android and iOS or iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app on Android and iOS
On demand — same platforms as streaming, plus Crave

CBC/Radio-Canada

On TV — CBC TV, ICI ARTV
Streaming — CBC Gem, CBC.ca
Radio — CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen app on Android and iOS, Sirius XM Channel 169
On demand — CBC Gem, ICI TOU.TV

Corus

TV — Global, Slice, National Geographic, ABC Spark, SériesPlus
Streaming — Global TV app on Android and iOS, globaltv.com, globalnews.ca, etcanada.com
On Demand — Global TV app, globaltv.com

Rogers Sports & Media

TV — Citytv, FX and OMNI Television
Streaming — Citytv.com

Groupe V Média

TV — V

Food banks are concerned over a lack of volunteers and donations amid the increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble is intended to help raise funds for essential food and support items for Canada’s food bank network.

You can donate to Food Banks Canada online at FoodBanksCanada.ca/StrongerTogether or by texting COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10, or $20.

Source: Bell

Related Articles

News

Apr 18, 2020

5:00 PM EDT

Tesla Premium Connectivity trial to end in Canada in May, subscriptions to cost $13.99 CAD/month

News

Apr 16, 2020

7:09 PM EDT

Here’s how to watch the One World: Together at Home concert in Canada

News

Apr 20, 2020

9:34 AM EDT

Facebook to expand its COVID-19 symptom tracking survey worldwide

News

Apr 18, 2020

11:24 AM EDT

Uber Canada providing $6 million in free rides, meals and deliveries to healthcare workers, other...

Comments