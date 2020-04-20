Canada’s media giants to air Canadian star-studded special this month in support of frontline workers

Major Canadian broadcasters Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média, and Rogers Sports & Media have partnered on an all-Canadian special intended to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 26th at 7pm ET, the companies will all broadcast ‘Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,’ which brings together more than two dozen Canadian celebrities in promotion of Food Banks Canada. Canadians are asked to donate to the non-profit to help it reach its fundraising goal of $150 million to go towards food banks across Canada during the global health crisis.
Altogether, the special will run for one hour (without commercials), air in English and French, and feature such Canadian celebrities as:
- Alessia Cara
- Arkells
- Barenaked Ladies
- Bianca Andreescu
- Bryan Adams
- Buffy Sainte-Marie
- Céline Dion
- Chris Hadfield
- Connor McDavid
- David Suzuki
- Eric McCormack
- Hayley Wickenheiser
- Howie Mandel
- Jann Arden
- Jason Priestley
- Margaret Atwood
- Marie-Mai
- Michael Bublé
- Penny Oleksiak
- Rick Hansen
- Rick Mercer
- Russell Peters
- Sarah McLachlan
- Shania Twain
- Sofia Reyes
- Tessa Virtue
- Will Arnett
- William Prince
You can tune in via the following ways:
Bell
On TV — CTV, CTV2, CTV Life Channel, TSN, CP24, MUCH, MTV, VRAK
Streaming — CTV.ca, CTV app on Android and iOS or iHeartRadio.ca, iHeartRadio Canada app on Android and iOS
On demand — same platforms as streaming, plus Crave
CBC/Radio-Canada
On TV — CBC TV, ICI ARTV
Streaming — CBC Gem, CBC.ca
Radio — CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen app on Android and iOS, Sirius XM Channel 169
On demand — CBC Gem, ICI TOU.TV
Corus
TV — Global, Slice, National Geographic, ABC Spark, SériesPlus
Streaming — Global TV app on Android and iOS, globaltv.com, globalnews.ca, etcanada.com
On Demand — Global TV app, globaltv.com
Rogers Sports & Media
TV — Citytv, FX and OMNI Television
Streaming — Citytv.com
Groupe V Média
TV — V
Food banks are concerned over a lack of volunteers and donations amid the increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble is intended to help raise funds for essential food and support items for Canada’s food bank network.
You can donate to Food Banks Canada online at FoodBanksCanada.ca/StrongerTogether or by texting COVID to 30333 to donate $5, $10, or $20.
Source: Bell
