Ubisoft kicks off month of free games, discounts and trials due to COVID-19

Ubisoft has revealed that it will offer free games, discounts and trials throughout the month of April in response to COVID-19 pandemic.
From March 31st to April 3rd, Rayman Legends will be available to download for free on PC via Ubisoft’s free Uplay service. Additionally, there are free trials on a variety of titles, including Ghost Recon Breakpoint, The Crew 2, Trials Rising and The Division.
The French publishing giant says other offers on franchises like Assassin’s Creed and Just Dance will be revealed at a later date on its website.
Outside of Ubisoft, several game companies have been responding to COVID-19 through various charitable endeavours and/or free and discounted game offers.
Earlier this week, Square Enix-owned Eidos Montreal began selling discounted Deus Ex games to raise money for the Food Bank of Quebec. Rockstar, meanwhile, has pledged to donate five percent of all online revenue generated in Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 to COVID-19 relief efforts.
In the mobile space, several games have been offered for free for a limited time to encourage staying at home, including Toronto co-production Alto’s Odyssey and Alto’s Adventure, Cat Quest and Monument Valley 2.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Source: Ubisoft
