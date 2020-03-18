PREVIOUS|
Canadian co-developed Alto’s Adventure, Odyssey now free to encourage social distancing

Two acclaimed indie games are now free on both Android and iOS

Mar 18, 2020

7:06 PM EDT

Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, the hit endless snowboarding games from Team Alto, are now free on the App Store and Play Store for one week.

Team Alto, which consists of Toronto-based Snowman and developers from the U.K., have made the games free “to help anyone who may be practicing social distancing or self-isolation” during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the official Alto’s Twitter account.

Alto’s Adventure launched on iOS February 2015, while Odyssey released on iOS in February 2018. Both games have since come to Android and received many positive reviews and mobile game awards.

Alto’s Adventure can be downloaded for free from both the App Store and Google PlayAlto’s Odyssey is also free on both the App Store and Google Play.

