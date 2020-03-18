Canadian co-developed Alto’s Adventure, Odyssey now free to encourage social distancing

Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, the hit endless snowboarding games from Team Alto, are now free on the App Store and Play Store for one week.
Team Alto, which consists of Toronto-based Snowman and developers from the U.K., have made the games free “to help anyone who may be practicing social distancing or self-isolation” during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the official Alto’s Twitter account.
We’ve decided to make Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey available for free for the next week to help anyone who may be practicing social distancing or self-isolation. We hope Alto and the gang can bring a little calm into your homes during these difficult times. 💜 pic.twitter.com/v3On7ltp6X
— Alto's Odyssey (@altosadventure) March 17, 2020
Alto’s Adventure launched on iOS February 2015, while Odyssey released on iOS in February 2018. Both games have since come to Android and received many positive reviews and mobile game awards.
Alto’s Adventure can be downloaded for free from both the App Store and Google Play. Alto’s Odyssey is also free on both the App Store and Google Play.
