More Xbox Series X news likely dropping next week

Despite the Game Developers Conference (GDC) being postponed, Microsoft still has plans to reveal more information about the Xbox Series X though an upcoming livestream called Game Stack Live.
Everything the tech giant planned to reveal about the Series X during GDC will be shown off during this livestream.
Game Stack Live is scheduled to run from March 17th to 18th starting at 1pm ET/10am PT. Series X and Project xCloud details will be revealed on March 18th at 2:40pm ET during a livestream called ‘Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming.’
Microsoft has been slowly revealing information about the Xbox Series X over the last few weeks. Back in February, the company confirmed the console’s specs, stating that it will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X. Microsoft also revealed the Series X’s PC-like design during The Game Awards back in December 2019.
Sony has still not revealed the final technical specs or the look of the PlayStation 5. The tech giant was originally rumoured to be planning an early 2020 reveal event, but given the coronavirus outbreak and the cancellation of several other events, it’s likely that Sony has nixed these plans.
Source: Microsoft
