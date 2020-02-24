Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X features 12 teraflop GPU

We finally know more about what Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is packing under the hood.
Microsoft has confirmed that its next-generation video game console is set to feature 12 teraflops of GPU performance. To put this in perspective, this means the Series X features twice the speed of the Xbox One X and is eight times more powerful than the original Xbox One.
12 teraflops surpasses most mid-range AMD and Nvidia PC graphics cards but is nowhere near the speed of expensive, high-end cards. That said, 12 teraflops is a substantial, worthwhile leap over the current generation of consoles, and for most console users, that’s all that really matters.
From a developer perspective, the Series X features AMD’s Zen 2 and RDNA architecture, variable rate shading and hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing.
The console also includes ‘Quick Resume,’ a new feature that allows users to continue playing several games from a suspended state nearly instantly. If you frequently jump between multiple titles during gaming sessions, this could make that process far easier.
Other features include “next-generation SSD” storage and Dynamic Latency Input (DLI) that “optimizes [the] player-to-console pipeline” resulting in more precise and responsive controls. Finally, the Series X features support for 120fps games and HDMI 2.1, a more recent form of HDMI technology that includes Auto Low Latency (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).
Interestingly, Microsoft’s latest press release about the Series X doesn’t mention the console’s 8K support, a feature the tech giant touted when the Series X was first announced. Given even high-end PCs are barely capable of 8K output, many have been skeptical of this claim.
Other features confirmed by Microsoft include backwards compatibility with Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One games. Older titles will also feature benefits like better framerates, faster load times and improved resolutions and overall visual fidelity, all without developers changing anything about the games, when running on the Series X.
While we now know more information about Microsoft’s next-generation video game console, it’s still unclear how much it will cost or when it will be released. We’ll likely learn more about the Series X at GDC next month and E3 in June.
There are also still rumours swirling that Microsoft plans to release a second, less powerful next-gen console in 2020 shortly after the Series X drops.
Sony is rumoured to reveal more about the PlayStation 5 later this month.
Source: Xbox
Comments