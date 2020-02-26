OnePlus has taken the award for the best smartphone of the year at the Global Mobile Awards held at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
Even though the conference was cancelled this year, it still held its awards show and OnePlus walked away with the best smartphone prize. The company won for the OnePlus 7T Pro, which never made its way to Canada.
That said, the One Plus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro did release here and they’re both fantastic and function very very similarily to the 7T Pro.
Last year Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro won the award.
Read the MobileSyrup reviews if you’re curious about either the 7T or the 7 Pro. Beyond that, the upcoming OnePlus 8 series is on the horizon and it promises to top the 7T Pro in a few key ways.
Source: Mobile World Congress
