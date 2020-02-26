PREVIOUS|
News

OnePlus 7T Pro wins award for best smartphone at the shell of MWC

Here's hoping the upcoming OnePlus 8 series can carry this legacy forward

Feb 26, 2020

5:44 PM EST

0 comments

OnePlus has taken the award for the best smartphone of the year at the Global Mobile Awards held at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Even though the conference was cancelled this year, it still held its awards show and OnePlus walked away with the best smartphone prize. The company won for the OnePlus 7T Pro, which never made its way to Canada.

That said, the One Plus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro did release here and they’re both fantastic and function very very similarily to the 7T Pro.

Last year Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro won the award.

Read the MobileSyrup reviews if you’re curious about either the 7T or the 7 Pro. Beyond that, the upcoming OnePlus 8 series is on the horizon and it promises to top the 7T Pro in a few key ways.

Source: Mobile World Congress 

Related Articles

News

Feb 13, 2020

3:08 PM EST

OnePlus is looking get its devices Android Enterprise certified

News

Feb 12, 2020

12:18 PM EST

MWC will go on despite the organizers wanting to pull the plug: report

News

Feb 12, 2020

1:50 PM EST

Mobile World Congress 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

News

Feb 24, 2020

8:57 AM EST

Leaked hands-on photos allegedly showcase the OnePlus 8

Comments