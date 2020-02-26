PREVIOUS
Xbox game sale discounts Dishonored, DOOM and more

You can get DOOM before the sequel drops in March

Xbox One owners can look forward to a bunch of sales this week until Tuesday, March 3rd.

The sales range from smaller indie titles to big triple-A games as well. Some of the best games are listed below:

If you want to see more deals check out the full Xbox deals page. 

