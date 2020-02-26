Xbox game sale discounts Dishonored, DOOM and more

Xbox One owners can look forward to a bunch of sales this week until Tuesday, March 3rd.
The sales range from smaller indie titles to big triple-A games as well. Some of the best games are listed below:
- Dishonored 2 – $12.49 (save $37)
- Prey – $9.99 (save $30)
- Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Siege – $13.49 (save $40)
- Dead Alliance – $3.89 (save $22)
- DOOM – $7.49 (save $17.50)
- NieR:Automata – $26.74 (with Xbox Live Gold) (save $30)
If you want to see more deals check out the full Xbox deals page.
Source: Xbox
Comments