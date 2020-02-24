Leaked hands-on photos allegedly showcase the OnePlus 8

Leaked images of the upcoming OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro show that the handset looks quite similar to the OnePlus 7T.
The photos seem to prove previous rumours about the phone, and show that all but one of the four expected cameras are aligned in the middle, similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro. But, there aren’t any large circles this time around.
They also show that OnePlus has upgraded its standard non-Pro model with four cameras, with the fourth being a ToF sensor. Further, the images suggest the handset will launch in a purple colour.
It’s also rumoured that the OnePlus 8 might have an IP dust and water resistance rating, along with wireless charging.
Since there aren’t many changes in terms of the exterior design, perhaps the inside of the phones is where we’ll see differences from the OnePlus 7.
As with any other leaked images, it’s unconfirmed whether these images actually display the OnePlus 8, so take them with a grain of salt.
Source: Slash Gear
