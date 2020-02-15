Here are the Pixel 5, OnePlus 8 and LG V60 leaks from last week

Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are constantly getting leaked.
All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours. Specifically, any leak that has occurred from February 8th to the 14th (Happy Valentine’s Day).
Thankfully, Samsung Galaxy S20’s leaks are mostly done, which means we’re finally moving onto other phones.
Samsung
I said Samsung’s S20 leaks are mostly done. The newly unveiled Galaxy S20 lineup will launch in a red colour sometime in the future. The phones are currently available in ‘Cosmic Grey,’ ‘Cloud Blue,’ ‘Cosmic Black,’ and ‘Cloud Pink,’ though think pink variant isn’t in Canada. The red shade is reminiscent of Apple’s Product Red series of devices.
We have both S20 and S20+ in red colours here in Russia pic.twitter.com/8Eck7pdNTo
— Shine (@ShineOW_) February 13, 2020
The phone was originally listed on Samsung’s South Korean website, and reportedly, some people in Russia got their hand on the device. It’s very possible that the red variant will not launch in Canada.
A Pixel 5 CAD rendering was shared online. The handset sports a weird camera module and features three rear-facing shooters: a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide-angle camera and the primary sensor.
This is CAD design is reportedly base don one of three prototypes for the upcoming handset.
LG
LG’s V60 ThinQ is rumoured to feature a 5,000mAh battery and four microphones. According to the leakster, this might be LG’s next smartphone, resulting in the company will pushing back the launch of its G9 handset.
OnePlus
The OnePlus 8 was reportedly spotted in a Geekbench listing. The phone features a Snapdragon 865 processor and runs Android 10. The device is listed with a single-core score of 4,276 and a multi-core score of 12,541.
