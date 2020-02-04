Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumoured to feature ‘fine-tuned’ 120Hz display

Frequent Samsung device leaker Ice Universe has tweeted new information about the Galaxy Note 20.
Even though Samsung hasn’t even officially revealed the Galaxy S20 series, Ice Universe is already diving into the South Korean company’s plans for the second half of the year.
The Galaxy Note20 will use a more fine-tuned 120Hz refresh rate technology.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 4, 2020
Previous rumours indicate Samsung will integrate a 120Hz refresh rate display into the Galaxy S20, so it’s unclear what the difference is with a fine-tuned 120Hz screen. This could mean that the Note 20 will be able to enable its 120Hz refresh rate at WQHD+ resolution, wheres the S20 can only do FHD+.
However, given the Galaxy Note 20 is likely half a year away, any leaks dropping this far out from the smartphone’s release are likely to shift over the next few weeks.
Since the S20 will lack a “fine-tuned” 120Hz refresh rate, hopefully, the display still looks as smooth as the Asus ROG Phone II.
While Samsung will likely launch the Note 20 series in August, the company is unveiling its S20 series next week on February 11th.
Source: Ice Universe (@UniverseIce)
