Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2020

Relive Nathan Drake's first three adventures this month

Jan 2, 2020

11:48 AM EST

0 comments

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Nate and Chloe

Every month Sony offers free PlayStation 4 games to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.

From January 7th to February 3rd, PS Plus members will be able to download Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator at no additional cost.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Developer: Naughty Dog made the original games, Bluepoint (Shadow of the Colossus) handled the remasters
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment (The Last of Us)
Genre: Action-adventure
Mode(s): Single-player
PS4 release date: October 7th, 2015
Metacritic score: 86
Regular PlayStation Store price: $19.99 CAD

Naughty Dog’s acclaimed Uncharted trilogy from the PlayStation 3 is given enhanced visuals and other quality-of-life improvements on the PlayStation 4. As Nathan Drake, players will go on thrilling globetrotting adventures to discover ancient treasures while facing off against deadly criminal organizations.

Note that The Nathan Drake Collection only contains the single-player campaigns of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. The multiplayer modes from the latter two games are not included.

Goat Simulator

Developer: Coffee Stain Studios (Sanctum)
Publisher: Double Eleven (Minecraft Dungeons)
Genre: Third-person action
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: August 11th, 2015
Metacritic score: 58
Regular PlayStation Store price: $13.49 CAD

Cause as much destruction as possible as a goat in a bizarre, physics-based experience that’s been compared to old-school skater games. Up to four players can also team up for splitscreen goat mayhem.

In the meantime, December’s free PlayStation Plus games will remain available until January 6th.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

