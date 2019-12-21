PREVIOUS|
Apple’s official Twitter support page seemingly shows notchless iPhone

To notch or not to notch, that is the question

Dec 21, 2019

9:36 AM EST

The wallpaper for Apple’s official Twitter support page (@AppleSupport) seems to point to an upcoming iPhone without a notch.

Video producer Marques Brownlee first brought attention to the Apple account’s banner, which shows two women holding different iPhones in front of a fireplace. The woman on the right has a phone which sports a white notch, but the other woman is holding a phone that doesn’t appear to have a notch at all.

This is notable since no iPhone has been completely notchless to date. This would also corroborate reports from July that at least one of Apple’s 2020 iPhones will indeed do away with a notch.

Naturally, some Twitter users replied to Brownlee by expressing doubt that the image is legitimate. Instead, people said the notch-free phone was the work of either Photoshop or just a glare in the photo.

 

Meanwhile, other Twitter users were more convinced by the image.

In any case, the Apple Support banner has gotten users to further speculate about the next iPhone. For now, other rumours have suggested that the 2020 models will all feature OLED displays, 5G connectivity and come packed with AirPods.

What do you think of the apparent notchless iPhone? Let us know in the comments.

