Apple’s official Twitter support page seemingly shows notchless iPhone

The wallpaper for Apple’s official Twitter support page (@AppleSupport) seems to point to an upcoming iPhone without a notch.
Video producer Marques Brownlee first brought attention to the Apple account’s banner, which shows two women holding different iPhones in front of a fireplace. The woman on the right has a phone which sports a white notch, but the other woman is holding a phone that doesn’t appear to have a notch at all.
This is notable since no iPhone has been completely notchless to date. This would also corroborate reports from July that at least one of Apple’s 2020 iPhones will indeed do away with a notch.
Naturally, some Twitter users replied to Brownlee by expressing doubt that the image is legitimate. Instead, people said the notch-free phone was the work of either Photoshop or just a glare in the photo.
Come on this is clearly a glare
— Mr. Admantechian (@weirdpyromancer) December 21, 2019
Apple support would be the last account to actually have photos of prerelease hardware
— Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) December 21, 2019
Honestly looks like it might’ve just been a lazy photoshop lmao
— CHRIS KLEMENS (@ChrisKlemens) December 21, 2019
bad photoshop job, nothing more, i'm guessing
— Jackson Hayes (@jacksonhvisuals) December 21, 2019
It’s just the light reflecting. pic.twitter.com/WCri4jAkeJ
— patrick (@imPatrickT) December 21, 2019
Meanwhile, other Twitter users were more convinced by the image.
glare on one phone, but the other look like it has no notch 😳
— J(C) (@redial_12) December 21, 2019
You're looking at the wrong phone.
— /ElectricBreadDoggo/ (@SparkingLoaf) December 21, 2019
Yeah and the other phone? pic.twitter.com/z5u8Wbma5t
— Wesley B (@Wesley___B) December 21, 2019
It’s confirmed no notch for iPhone 2020
— Scratchin’ Desperado (@Alexkulik2) December 21, 2019
No notch
— Mario Gaucher (@MarioGaucher) December 21, 2019
In any case, the Apple Support banner has gotten users to further speculate about the next iPhone. For now, other rumours have suggested that the 2020 models will all feature OLED displays, 5G connectivity and come packed with AirPods.
What do you think of the apparent notchless iPhone? Let us know in the comments.
