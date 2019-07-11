Apple could be planning to release a notch-less iPhone in 2020

Apple could have plans to ditch the iPhone’s now very recognizable notch in 2020.
In a recently published research note, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that at least one of Apple’s 2020 iPhones will feature a smaller front camera lens and an improved screen-to-bezel ratio, resulting in a slimmer notch, as first reported by Chinese website MyDrivers.
China Times also cited an analyst from investment firm Credit Suisse who corroborated Apple’s reported plans to release a new iPhone that doesn’t feature Face ID or a notch in 2020. This analyst believes the iPhone will feature an under-screen camera and full-screen fingerprint authentication.
This would make an in-display fingerprint sensor far more intuitive when compared to how the technology currently works. Current in-display fingerprint sensing technology featured in Android smartphone, whether it’s optical or ultrasonic, requires the user to place their finger in a specific location on the smartphone.
The report also states that Apple is likely developing its own in-display fingerprint sensing technology and not working with a third-party parts supplier.
According to MacRumors, in 2019 we’ll likely get three new iPhones that still feature Face ID and no changes to the notch. In 2020, the publication says Apple will release two new iPhone with Face ID and smaller notches, along with one iPhone that doesn’t feature a notch thanks to the addition of a full-screen fingerprint sensor.
Then in 2021, MacRumors says that Apple will release three iPhones without a notch and full-screen fingerprint authentication.
Comments