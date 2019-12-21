PREVIOUS|
What tech gifts would you like over the holidays?

"I want a hippopotamus for christmas"

Dec 21, 2019

10:10 AM EST

Google Home Max

The holidays are here and you’re likely hoping to get some cool consumer tech.

MobileSyrup’s managing editor Patrick O’Rouke wants a colourful case for his AirPods Pro, and weekend editor Jon Lamont wants a new gaming PC. Staff writer Brad Bennett would like a Nintendo Switch Lite, and staff writer Aisha Malik wants the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Senior Telecom reporter Shruti Shekar would like a Dyson fan, and evening editor Brad Shankar wants an Apple Watch Series 5. Senior staff writer Dean wants a Google Home Max, and publisher Ian Hardy wants Apple’s recently released AirPods Pro.

Now, we want to know what tech devices you want for Christmas.

Let us know in the comments below.

