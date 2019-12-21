What tech gifts would you like over the holidays?

The holidays are here and you’re likely hoping to get some cool consumer tech.
MobileSyrup’s managing editor Patrick O’Rouke wants a colourful case for his AirPods Pro, and weekend editor Jon Lamont wants a new gaming PC. Staff writer Brad Bennett would like a Nintendo Switch Lite, and staff writer Aisha Malik wants the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Senior Telecom reporter Shruti Shekar would like a Dyson fan, and evening editor Brad Shankar wants an Apple Watch Series 5. Senior staff writer Dean wants a Google Home Max, and publisher Ian Hardy wants Apple’s recently released AirPods Pro.
Now, we want to know what tech devices you want for Christmas.
