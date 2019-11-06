Tesla to reveal its long-awaited ‘Cybertruck’ on November 21

Elon Musk has tweeted out that Tesla is going to reveal its first electric truck on November 21st at its design studio in California.
The CEO has previously described the truck’s design as something out of Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi movie Blade Runner. Musk has even gone as far as to dub the upcoming vehicle as ‘Cybertruck.’ Although, it seems unlikely that it’s actually named that.
To bring the Blade Runner metaphor full circle, Tesla is even releasing the electric pickup a day after the movie’s main character, Rick Deckard, returns to service, which is fictionally set as November 20th, 2019.
Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019
In the interview with Recode from November of last year, Musk said the pickup was one of his favourite projects, and that Tesla’s designer Franz Von Holzhausen was working with him on the truck’s design. Notably, he hinted that the truck is going to feature a lot of titanium.
Even after all of that was disclosed, the only visual we have of the truck so far is featured above.
Musk announced earlier this year that the truck would be shown off during the fall, after a few prospective dates. And while most of fall has gone by, we now have confirmation as to when we’ll see the pickup in action.
So far, Tesla has revealed very little information about the truck, but there are a few rumours targeting the Cybertruck’s specs. This is what we know for far:
- 400 to 500-miles (643 to 804km) range
- Dual Motor All-wheel-drive powertrain
- dynamic suspension
- 240-watt electrical outlet
- 300,000 lbs of towing capacity
That said, these are all rumours, so make sure to stick with MobileSyrup on the 21st for all of the official details. If this release is anything like the Model Y event, Canadians won’t be able to see the truck until roughly midnight eastern time.
This isn’t the only exciting electric vehicle that’s being revealed this month. Ford is also planning to lift the curtain on its Mustang-inspired electric SUV at the L.A. Autoshow on November 17th. While this SUV isn’t going to compete directly with the Cybertruck, it might give us a better glimpse of the legacy automaker’s electric prowess and its upcoming electric F-150 pickup.
MobileSyrup will have boots on the ground at that event to learn all about the new car.
The other electric truck of note is Rivian’s R1T. While this EV manufacturer is still in startup territory, it has received substantial funding boosts from both Amazon and Ford. It plans to get this truck to market sometime in 2020.
Source: @ElonMusk
