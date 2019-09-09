Tesla delays release date of its electric pickup truck

Tesla’s upcoming all-electric pickup truck is hotly anticipated, but it looks like the company has pushed back the release date of the vehicle.
Near the end of July Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted that we can expect the truck in two to three months. Now, Musk has set a tighter release window of “likely” November 2019.
November most likely
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2019
Musk has been hyping the release of its truck for about a year now.
In previous interviews, Musk said the truck has a cyberpunk-inspired aesthetic and looks like something out the movie Blade Runner.
The truck is also rumoured to have a range of 400 to 500-miles (643 to 804km), a Dual Motor All-wheel-drive powertrain with dynamic suspension, a 240-watt electrical outlet and a 300,000 lbs towing capacity.
So far we only have a small teaser image to go off of to know what the truck might look like.
About a minute in, we flashed a teaser pic of Tesla cyberpunk truck pic.twitter.com/hLsGsdyuGA
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2019
Ford could release an all-electric F-150 by as early as 2021. Further, electric vehicle startup Rivian plans to begin production on its truck in late 2020.
Source: Elon Musk
