News
PREVIOUS|

Google rumoured to call new Pixel 4 colour ‘Oh So Orange’

Sep 20, 2019

4:20 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Pixel 4 Times Square

While we already know a lot about Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 series, we’ve now learned the name of the new peach/orange colour variant. Google will call it “Oh So Orange,” according to a pair of sources who spoke with 9to5Google

One of the sources also says that Pixel cases will come in four colours, Blue, Chalk, Black and Orange.

Google will officially announce the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on October 15th where it’ll show off the phones’ notchless displays, 90Hz refresh rate screens and dual rear-facing cameras with one 12-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens.

Source: 9to5Google

Related Articles

News

Sep 13, 2019

10:55 AM EDT

Google Pixel 4 Camera app leaks with new design, features

News

Sep 17, 2019

11:04 AM EDT

Google put up an ad for the orange Pixel 4 in Times Square

News

Sep 11, 2019

11:12 AM EDT

Google Pixel 4 XL leaks show Motion Sense features and specs

Comments