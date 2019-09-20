Google rumoured to call new Pixel 4 colour ‘Oh So Orange’

While we already know a lot about Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 series, we’ve now learned the name of the new peach/orange colour variant. Google will call it “Oh So Orange,” according to a pair of sources who spoke with 9to5Google.
One of the sources also says that Pixel cases will come in four colours, Blue, Chalk, Black and Orange.
Google will officially announce the Pixel 4 and 4 XL on October 15th where it’ll show off the phones’ notchless displays, 90Hz refresh rate screens and dual rear-facing cameras with one 12-megapixel sensor and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments