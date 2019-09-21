Would you rather: In-display fingerprint sensor or face unlock?

This week Apple released the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max and all three handsets lack a fingerprint sensor but support facial recognition within their notch — similar to the iPhone X, XS, XS Max and XR.
Google’s Pixel 4 and 4 XL will launch next month, and they too will lack a fingerprint sensor. These devices don’t sport a notch. However, they will use a big top bezel that will feature proper facial recognition technology.
Some smartphones like Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro, Mate 20 Pro and the LG G8 ThinQ manage to use both 3D facial recognition and a fingerprint scanner. Both Mate devices use an under-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the G8 ThinQ uses a typical physical sensor.
However, the in-display sensors in the Mate handsets are simply optical and not ultrasonic like the ones on the Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series and Note 10 series.
And plenty of smartphones like the Huawei P30 Pro and S10 face-scanning tech are not three-dimensional making it less safe and easier to trick with pictures.
So we’re going to play a game of ‘Would you rather?’
Would you rather a smartphone with 3D face-scanning like the Pixel 4 and the iPhone 11 series or a handset with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner like the S10 and S10+.
Let us know in the comments below.
