Apple Music is now available on Alexa devices in Canada

Sep 18, 2019

11:39 AM EDT

Apple Music is now available on Alexa devices in Canada.

Those with an Apple Music subscription can now listen to music on their Echo devices, with the help of the voice-activated assistant Alexa. Additionally, customers with Alexa built-in devices, like the Sonos One and Sonos Beam, are also able to stream Apple Music via Alexa.

Customers need to enable the Apple Music Skill and link it to their account, with either the Skills Store in the Alexa app or on Amazon.ca.

With this functionality, you can start listening to Apple Music’s 50 million songs and ask Alexa to play your favourite songs, artists or albums.

You can even ask the voice assistant to stream from Apple Music’s radio stations or play music from playlists made by Apple Music’s editors from around the world.

